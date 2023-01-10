Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Increased by Analyst

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Horizon in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE FHN opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

