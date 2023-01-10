Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LPL Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.35. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $19.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LPLA. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $222.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.38. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $4,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,441,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 55.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 61.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

