Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Cut by Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $199.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 24.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 27,201 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 926,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 304.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 39,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 783.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

