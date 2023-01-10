Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

