Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Cut by Analyst

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Marriott International in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marriott International’s current full-year earnings is $6.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.36.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $152.53 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.63. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

