Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.72.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.