Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $146,717.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,025,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,199 shares of company stock worth $7,209,016. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

