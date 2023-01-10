Radicle Market Cap Tops $76.48 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $76.48 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00009080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003585 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 142.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00445797 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.01441014 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,435.32 or 0.31487540 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
