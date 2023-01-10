Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Lifesci Capital

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RAIN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Rain Therapeutics Stock Up 17.4 %

Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.01.

Insider Activity

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 928,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,240,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 45,000 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 928,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,240,014.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,710,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $9,971,387.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,870,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,737,842.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,727,570 shares of company stock worth $15,990,383. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rain Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 224,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Rain Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rain Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.