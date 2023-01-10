Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rambus worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Rambus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Rambus by 9.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 423,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 53,879 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Rambus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 490,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 49,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Rambus by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,390,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,871,000 after acquiring an additional 702,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

