Rarible (RARI) Price Hits $1.71 on Exchanges

Rarible (RARI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $24.71 million and approximately $348,952.27 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00009922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rarible has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 141.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00445591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.76 or 0.01309547 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,425.79 or 0.31472940 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.