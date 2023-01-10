Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

NYSE:RJF opened at $110.67 on Monday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.16. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

