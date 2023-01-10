RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ROLL opened at $216.07 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.68.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

