RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Price Performance

Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RealNetworks Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNWK. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 28.5% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 575,059 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 90.5% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.