RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter.
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
