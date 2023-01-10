Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives $689.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $689.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Redrow in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.55) to GBX 499 ($6.08) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Redrow from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS:RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Redrow has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

