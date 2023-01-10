Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 15.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 26.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of RRX opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $171.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.50.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.60.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

