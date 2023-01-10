Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $68.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REG. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 30.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 19.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Regency Centers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Regency Centers by 2.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 56.7% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.7 %

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of REG opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

