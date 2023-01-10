Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $14,335,252 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $680.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $737.34 and a 200-day moving average of $681.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $782.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

