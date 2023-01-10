Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COLL. StockNews.com started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $936.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $29.78.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $52,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $52,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 33,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $779,134.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,770.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,298 shares of company stock worth $3,889,166. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

