Research Analysts Set Expectations for American States Water’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American States Water in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American States Water’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

Get American States Water alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American States Water has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

American States Water Price Performance

NYSE:AWR opened at $93.26 on Monday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $134.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in American States Water by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.