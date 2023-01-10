Retractable Technologies (RVP) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) is one of 223 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Retractable Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retractable Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $188.38 million $56.06 million 2.10 Retractable Technologies Competitors $1.10 billion $81.57 million 11.07

Retractable Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Retractable Technologies. Retractable Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies 21.39% 32.16% 16.50% Retractable Technologies Competitors -1,355.92% -145.04% -26.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Retractable Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Retractable Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Retractable Technologies Competitors 875 3389 7578 172 2.59

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 24.68%. Given Retractable Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Retractable Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

