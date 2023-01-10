Reviewing Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV)

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantage Solutions and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $3.60 billion 0.19 $54.49 million $0.22 9.77 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advantage Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 3 0 0 2.00 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advantage Solutions and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 148.06%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions 1.72% 6.80% 3.03% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

