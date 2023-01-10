Reviewing BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) & SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL)

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

SeqLL has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.62, indicating that its share price is 262% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SeqLL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SeqLL and BioForce Nanosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

SeqLL currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 817.99%. Given SeqLL’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeqLL is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Profitability

This table compares SeqLL and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL -2,406.90% -62.21% -41.15% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -6,104.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeqLL and BioForce Nanosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 18.50 -$3.70 million ($0.34) -0.96 BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -$500,000.00 ($0.01) -275.00

BioForce Nanosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeqLL. BioForce Nanosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeqLL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SeqLL beats BioForce Nanosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing. The company is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

