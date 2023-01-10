Reviewing Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Independent Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $762.74 million 6.01 $319.02 million $1.46 15.40 Independent Bank $214.72 million 2.35 $62.90 million $2.84 8.43

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

59.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 29.01% 11.03% 1.63% Independent Bank 27.57% 17.15% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 1 0 2.50 Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.56%. Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Dividends

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Independent Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 160 branch locations that included 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, insurance brokerage, and investment services. The company offers its services through approximately 59 branches, two drive-thru facilities, and seven loan production offices in Michigan; and two loan production offices in Ohio. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

