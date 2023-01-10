Reviewing Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Skeena Resources N/A -68.36% -56.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $11.64 billion 0.72 $2.24 billion $1.82 6.51 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$93.81 million ($1.23) -5.35

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Skeena Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Stillwater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sibanye Stillwater and Skeena Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 2 5 0 2.71 Skeena Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus price target of $13.98, indicating a potential upside of 18.03%. Skeena Resources has a consensus price target of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 156.84%. Given Skeena Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Volatility & Risk

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Skeena Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

