RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

RF Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

RFIL opened at $5.54 on Friday. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

