RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
RF Industries Stock Up 0.6 %
RFIL opened at $5.54 on Friday. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.04.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
