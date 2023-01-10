Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Riskified to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE RSKD opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $787.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.92. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.15 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. Research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Riskified by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Riskified by 11.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Riskified by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,465,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Riskified by 33.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Riskified by 1.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

