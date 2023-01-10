Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 15,390 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $292.59 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.72 and its 200 day moving average is $330.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.41.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

