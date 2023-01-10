Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 41,721 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,721 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Sealed Air worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 202,073 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

