Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 6,767 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AMETEK by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $142.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.36 and a 200-day moving average of $126.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $146.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.89.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

