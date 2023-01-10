Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 7,785 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.3 %

TDG stock opened at $650.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $684.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,355. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $694.78.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

