Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 8,591 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.58.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

