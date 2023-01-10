Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 265,855 LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 265,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.66% of LTC Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in LTC Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in LTC Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:LTC opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.92. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LTC Properties news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

