Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,479,000 after buying an additional 309,246 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after buying an additional 265,486 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $309.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.23. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

