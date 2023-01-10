Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 64,089 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,321,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $7,657,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FCX opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.