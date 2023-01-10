Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Insider Activity

Seagen Stock Down 6.3 %

In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,527,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $127.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.65. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

