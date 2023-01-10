Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,292,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,465,000 after buying an additional 118,906 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,566,000 after buying an additional 399,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.97.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $290.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

