Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.98 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,025 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Fastenal by 18.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 45.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 6.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

