Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112,578 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Old Republic International worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

