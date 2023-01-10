Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,926 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $249.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $752.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.18.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

