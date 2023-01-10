Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.85 Million Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,777 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in City were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of City by 201.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of City by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $263,926.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $263,926.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 6,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $655,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,699 shares of company stock worth $1,686,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CHCO opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $73.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average is $90.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. City had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that City Holding will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

