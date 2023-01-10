Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 934.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 519,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 469,552 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 956.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSH. StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of VSH opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

