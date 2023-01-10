Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.89 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,629 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.72.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $236.01 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $326.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.