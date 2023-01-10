Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,354 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.27. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

