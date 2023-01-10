Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,288 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

