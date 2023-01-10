Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,534 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,588,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Workday by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,525,000 after buying an additional 390,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.58.

WDAY stock opened at $162.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $261.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,755 shares of company stock worth $23,180,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

