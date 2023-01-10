Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 9,954 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.