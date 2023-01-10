Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Assurant worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Assurant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,074,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Assurant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,968,000 after acquiring an additional 151,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Assurant by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ stock opened at $125.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.25.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AIZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.