Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 124.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $83.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

