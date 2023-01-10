Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 17,465 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,465 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

